The Strategic Management Journal (SMJ), founded in 1980, is the world’s leading mass impact journal for research in strategic management. The SMJ publishes papers that are selected through a rigorous double-blind review process.

A discussion of business research sponsored by the Strategic Management Society, publisher of the SMJ, SEJ, and GSJ. Please click here to access the Research Chatter podcasts on Soundcloud.

SMJ is the world’s leading mass impact journal for research in strategic management.

In 2016, scholars in academic journals cited SMJ articles 27,588 times – #4/194 in the "Management" list; #3/121 in the "Business" list.

In 2016, across six key JCR scales (total citations; 2-year impact factor; 5-year impact factor, immediacy index; Eigenfactor score; article influence score), SMJ had median ranking of #15/194 in the "Management" list and #11/121 in the "Business" list; listed as a "4*" journal ("world elite journal") in 2015 by the Association of Business Schools (UK).
During 2016, almost 2,300 different scholars based in 74 countries submitted articles to SMJ (prior 5 years: similar average of unique authors per year, from 109 countries in total).

VSIs help summarize and integrate research themes from SMS scholarship, while highlighting potential paths for ongoing research. Click here to access the latest VSIs.

